Three personalities from the Northeast — Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu and Nagaland filmmaker Theja Rio — have been featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, recognising 100 emerging figures shaping India's future across various fields.

The recognition places the Northeast's sporting achievements and regional storytelling on a global platform, highlighting individuals whose work and accomplishments are influencing their respective fields.

Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who became the state's first Olympic medallist after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, has continued to build her sporting legacy. She went on to win the 2023 World Championship title in the 75 kg category, an Asian Games silver in Hangzhou in 2023, and gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

In her TIME profile, sports journalist Sharda Ugra described Lovlina as someone who "embodies the spirit of her home state, Assam", highlighting the state's natural beauty, rich wildlife and tea. Ugra also noted that Lovlina is "lighting the way for more Indian women fighters to rise up and hold their own in the ring."

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, another name from the Northeast featured in the list, has built an impressive international career, with an Olympic silver medal, a World Championship gold and multiple Commonwealth Games honours. Her recent achievements, including her 2026 Asian Games silver, further underline her place among India's leading weightlifters.

TIME's profile of Chanu highlighted how her achievements have helped revive interest in weightlifting in India, describing her success as a reminder that she has "lifted the sport itself out of stagnation in India." The profile also noted her efforts to nurture the next generation of weightlifters through her Weightlifting Warriors academy in Modinagar.

The third name, Theja Rio, is a filmmaker from Nagaland whose debut feature film Angh has brought international attention to indigenous storytelling. The film, rooted in the culture and identity of the Konyak community, explores the changing social and cultural realities of a village in Nagaland.

Rio's film won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, placing it in contention for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film under the festival's new rules, as highlighted in his TIME profile.

The TIME feature described Rio's approach to filmmaking as rooted in the perspective of the people he portrays rather than that of an outsider. Rio said, "The film is from the perspective of the subject not the explorer," explaining his emphasis on casting people from the Konyak tribe who speak their mother tongue.

Together, the three names reflect the growing visibility of Northeast India in global sporting and creative spaces, with their achievements bringing greater attention to the region's talent, culture and stories.