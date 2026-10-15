Assam-born boxer and Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain described her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “incredibly special” experience, highlighting the opportunity to sit beside him during a meeting with the Indian contingent that participated in the Asian Games 2026.

Speaking about the interaction, Lovlina said the experience was different from previous occasions when athletes had seen the Prime Minister from a distance.

“It was an absolutely wonderful experience. Every time we get the chance to meet him, the atmosphere is truly unique. Today, I was even seated right next to him,” she said.

Lovlina added that while merely seeing the Prime Minister from a distance had always brought athletes joy, sitting beside him made the experience more memorable.

“Often, we only get to see him from a distance—which in itself brings us great joy—but today, being seated right beside him, the energy and the entire atmosphere were completely different. It was incredibly special for me; the way he spoke was truly motivating,” she said.

The boxer also pointed out that the interaction was particularly significant for young athletes who were participating in the Asian Games for the first time.

“There were many young athletes present who are participating in the Asian Games for the first time. For them, too, today was a very special day,” she said.

Lovlina further highlighted the Prime Minister's vision for India's sporting future, particularly the country's ambitions surrounding the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

“His vision for the future—regarding the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics—is a huge deal for every athlete,” she said.

The interaction brought together members of the Indian contingent who represented the country at the Asian Games 2026, providing athletes an opportunity to share their experiences and hear the Prime Minister's views on the future of Indian sports.

For Lovlina, who has brought international recognition to Assam through her achievements in boxing, the opportunity to sit beside Modi and hear his words of encouragement emerged as one of the most memorable aspects of the meeting.