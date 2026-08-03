Lower Subansiri Dam releasing 3,800 cumecs under safe operation: Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education, Plain Tribes and Information Technology Minister Ranoj Pegu on August 3 inspected the NHPC Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh and assured people living downstream that the dam is safe and being operated under strict monitoring protocols.

During the visit, Pegu inspected the dam, control room, Early Warning System and reservoir to review its operational and safety mechanisms. He said the 116-metre-high dam currently has its reservoir filled up to 92 metres while maintaining a 15-metre flood cushion for flood moderation. At present, around 3,800 cubic metres of water per second (cumecs) is being released downstream.

The minister noted that during the recent spell of heavy rainfall, the highest inflow of approximately 13,800 cumecs was recorded on July 13. Of this, about 12,500 cumecs was released in a regulated manner while sufficient water was retained in the reservoir to help moderate flooding.

Pegu said reservoir levels are continuously monitored and dam operations are carried out in accordance with the protocols of the National Dam Safety Authority.

"After personally inspecting the project and interacting with the engineers, I am convinced that the Lower Subansiri Dam is safe and that the release of water is carefully monitored and fully under control," he said.

He reassured residents of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Majuli that there is no reason for undue concern, adding that the dam has the capacity to temporarily store excess water during heavy rainfall and release it in a regulated manner to help moderate floods.

Pegu said the safety of downstream communities remains the highest priority and that all concerned agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the dam is operated responsibly.