LPG crisis in Kerala triggers return of Assam migrant workers ahead of elections

An ongoing LPG shortage in Kerala has begun affecting restaurants and hotels across the state, forcing several establishments to shut down and prompting migrant workers—including many from Assam—to return to their home states ahead of upcoming elections.

According to Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association Secretary G Jayapal, the crisis has significantly disrupted the hospitality sector, which heavily depends on migrant labour from West Bengal and Assam.

“Restaurant and hotel operators are trying to retain their staff from other states, fearing that if migrant workers leave now, they may not return until after the elections,” Jayapal said. He added that workers from Assam and West Bengal are expected to start leaving about a week before polling in their respective states.

The LPG shortage has already forced several establishments to temporarily shut operations, prompting workers to travel back home. Jayapal noted that the return movement is likely to accelerate once the elections are closer.

Experts say the hospitality sector in Kerala relies heavily on migrant workers, with a large portion of the workforce coming from eastern states. Binoy Peter of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development said around 50 per cent of Kerala’s migrant workforce is from Assam and West Bengal.

“With hotels closed, migrant workers in the hospitality sector have started moving to their native places. Apart from restaurant closures, the movement is also triggered by upcoming elections in West Bengal and Assam,” Peter said, adding that reserved train tickets for these states are already in high demand.

Industry representatives warned that if the situation continues, the hospitality sector could face a severe labour shortage. Shibin, who manages staff for major malls and hotels, said many migrant workers have already begun returning home.

“The LPG crisis is only one factor for the movement. The major factor is the elections in West Bengal and Assam. We have already started facing the heat as several workers have moved back to their native places,” he said.

Hotel operators are now attempting to manage the workforce shortage by recruiting local women temporarily and requesting migrant workers to return once the elections conclude.

Industry bodies have warned that the combined impact of the LPG shortage and migrant worker movement could deepen the crisis for Kerala’s hospitality sector in the coming weeks.