LPG price hike sparks rush at agencies in Guwahati, domestic cylinders costlier by Rs 60

A sudden hike in cooking gas prices triggered a rush of customers at several LPG distribution centres across Guwahati on Saturday, March 7 morning, as residents scrambled to confirm the revised rates and assess the impact on their household budgets. The price revision, which affects both domestic and commercial cylinders, has raised concerns among consumers and businesses already grappling with rising living and operational costs.

Soon after the announcement of the revised rates, many households visited LPG agencies across the city seeking clarity on the new pricing structure and whether the increase would immediately reflect in their next cylinder purchase.

According to the updated rates, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by ₹60, rising from ₹902 to ₹962. The cost of a smaller 10.19 kg cylinder has also been revised upward, moving from ₹645 to ₹688. For households that rely heavily on LPG for daily cooking, the hike is expected to add further pressure to monthly budgets already strained by inflation and rising essential commodity prices.

The increase is even steeper for commercial users. In Guwahati, the price of a 19.1 kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by ₹146, climbing from ₹1,957.50 to ₹2,103.50. The sharp rise is likely to hit the hospitality sector particularly hard, with hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries depending heavily on commercial cylinders for daily operations.

Industry observers say the spike in commercial LPG prices could significantly raise operating costs for food establishments, many of which are still recovering from previous economic disruptions. Small eateries and local restaurants, which operate on tight margins, may find it difficult to absorb the additional expenditure.

Business owners have expressed concerns that the hike could eventually translate into higher menu prices as establishments attempt to offset increased fuel costs. “Cooking gas is one of the biggest recurring expenses in the food business. A sharp increase directly affects our daily operations,” said a restaurant owner in the city.

The hospitality sector is already contending with rising prices of raw materials, transportation and electricity. With fuel costs climbing further, operators fear another round of cost adjustments may be unavoidable.