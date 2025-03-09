Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, March 9 announced that the state government has chosen Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) as the recipient of the prestigious Assam Vaibhav Award, the highest civilian honor in the state.



Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma lauded Lt Gen Kalita’s outstanding contributions to the nation’s defense. A highly decorated officer, Lt Gen Kalita served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command and previously led the III Corps at Dimapur.





Throughout his distinguished military career, he has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).





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After four decades of service in the army, Lieutenant General Kalita's tenure with the army concluded on December 31, 2023.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Goalpara and National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, General Kalita was commissioned in 9 Kumaon Regiment on 9 June 1984 from Indian Military Academy Dehradun.

The General Officer commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in intense Counter Insurgency environment in Jammu & Kashmir, Mountain Brigade in peace, an Infantry Division in Jammu & Kashmir and Corps in North East.

He held key appointments in MS Branch, OL Dte, AG’s Branch in IHQ of MoD (Army) and Chief of the Staff, HQ Eastern Comd. He has also served as Instructor in OTA Chennai and Directing Staff in Higher Command Wing of Army War College, Mhow. The General Officer had two tenures in United Nations, as a Military Observer in Sierra Leone and Chief Operations Officer in Sudan.

He became the first officer from Assam to hold the charge of General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command. He succeeded Lieutenant General Manoj Pande on his elevation to Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The General Officer was also the Colonel of the Kumaon & Naga Regiments and Kumaon Scouts.