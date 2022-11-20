Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita has urged the commander-in-chief of the militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Paresh Baruah to come out for talks.

Speaking at the ‘Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav’ event organized by the Indian Army in Guwahati, Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita on November 20 appealed to the ULFA(I)chief while stating that the militant group’s influence has decreased drastically at the ground level of Assam and that peace and harmony are reigning in the region.

The senior army official also mentioned the lifting of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from several districts of the state except four as terrorism in Assam and North East has declined significantly in the last ten years.

“The youth of Assam and North East have moved forward,” added Lt General Rana Kalita.

It should be noted that the Indian Army organised the two-day Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav conclave under the auspices of HQ Eastern Command with the theme "Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building."

Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav is being held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav to recognise the North Eastern Region's role in nation-building.

A Panel Discussion was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on November 20, 2022 as a part of the two-day mega event. The Chief Minister of Meghalaya and several other well-known individuals attended the conversation.

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, welcomed the distinguished speakers and exuded confidence that this seminar will move us closer to the objective of a flourishing North East that plays a crucial role in nation building. Shri Swapan Dasgupta, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, gave the keynote speech and emphasised how the North Eastern States' transformative growth will advance the entire country.

The conclave will take place as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Guwahati on November 20 and 21.

The conclave aims to celebrate Veer Naris (brave women), highlight NE culture, and highlight the North East Region's contribution to nation-building.