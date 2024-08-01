Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera assumed command of the Assam Rifles on August 1, becoming the 22nd director general of the paramilitary force known as the "Sentinels of the North-East."

Lt Gen Lakhera brings extensive experience in the region, having previously served as Inspector General of Assam Rifles in Nagaland. His 34-year military career includes command and staff positions across India's challenging terrains.

Commissioned in 1990, Lakhera commanded the 4 SIKH LI unit in lower Assam. He holds multiple postgraduate degrees, including from prestigious institutions like the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

The general's expertise spans counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. Prior to his current role, he served as Additional Director General Military Operations, overseeing information warfare.

Lakhera's decorations include the Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and multiple commendations from senior military leadership.