A team from the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Lucknow, assisted by local police, served a proclamation notice under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) at the residence of an absconding terror suspect in Assam’s Dhubri district on November 20.

The joint operation was conducted in Takimari village, near the India-Bangladesh border, at the residence of Sadik Ali, son of Muktal Mandal. The team was led by Brijesh Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), ATS Lucknow, along with Sub-Inspector Abhajyoti Rabha, In-Charge of Dhubri Bazar Town Outpost.

During the visit, ATS officials questioned Ali’s mother about his whereabouts. She reportedly told the team that her son had not visited the family home for a long time. Officials said Ali had earlier left Takimari to pursue his studies in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh.

According to DySP Brijesh Singh, the action is linked to a 2022 case (Case No. 04/22) registered by ATS Lucknow in connection with an investigation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case reportedly emerged during the interrogation of suspects arrested in a series of raids conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police in 2022, when around 14 youths were arrested on charges of sedition and anti-national activities.

The Lucknow ATS had earlier visited Dhubri on December 18, 2025, in search of Ali, whose alleged involvement in anti-national activities surfaced during the interrogation of previously arrested suspects.

The court-issued proclamation warns that Ali must appear before the designated NIA court within the stipulated period of one month. Failure to comply could lead to proceedings for the attachment and seizure of properties in Takimari.

A total of 16 accused were booked in the case under Sections 121A, 123, 419, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). While 14 accused have already been arrested, two, including Sadik Ali, remain absconding.

Intelligence sources have also indicated that fundamentalist outfits operating from across the border allegedly have plans to destabilise Assam and the wider Northeast, with border villages such as Takimari reportedly identified as potential targets for subversive activities.