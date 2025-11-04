LuitporiaNasoni marks Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary with special screening of Bhupen Da Uncut in London

In the ongoing celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, LuitporiaNasoni, a UK-based Assamese cultural organisation founded by Chinu Kishore, hosted a special screening of the acclaimed documentary Bhupen Da Uncut at the Nehru Centre, the cultural wing of the High Commission of India in London.

The documentary, directed by eminent filmmaker Bobbeeta Sharma, offered an intimate portrayal of Dr Hazarika’s artistic journey, highlighting his music, humanism, and timeless message of unity. The event drew an enthusiastic audience comprising members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.

The evening served as a poignant tribute to the legendary “Bard of the Brahmaputra,” whose voice transcended boundaries and spoke for humanity and justice.

Among the distinguished attendees were Naorem J. Singh, Director of the Nehru Centre; Virendra Sharma, Member of Parliament for Ealing and Southall; Ashok Kumar Chauhan, ex-Military Commandant; Kuldeep Sekhawat, President of the Rajasthan Association; and Madhuresh Mishra, President of Friends of India Society International (FISI UK), alongside senior officials of the High Commission of India and representatives from the UK’s cultural fraternity.

Following the screening, director Bobbeeta Sharma, a celebrated filmmaker, writer, and former Chairperson of the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation, delivered an insightful address. She described Bhupen Da Uncut as “an artistic endeavour that captures Dr Hazarika’s raw brilliance—his art, his activism, and his empathy for humanity.”

Her reflections on Bhupen Da’s life—as a visionary who wielded music as a tool for social change—earned wide appreciation from the audience, who lauded her ability to weave cinematic depth with emotional authenticity.

The event also featured a cultural segment comprising two soulful dance performances set to Dr. Hazarika’s immortal song “Ganga Behti Hai Kyun.” The performances were presented by Assamese artistes based in the UK—Chinu Kishore, Plabita Mahanta, Pallavi Mahanta, Junali Borah, Ajanta Dutta, and Ashmi Dutta—whose graceful renditions beautifully echoed the maestro’s vision of cultural harmony.

Founder Chinu Kishore, who has been tirelessly promoting Assamese art and heritage in the United Kingdom, expressed that the Assamese community abroad continues to feel deeply connected to Bhupen Da’s legacy. “Though miles away from home, we carry Bhupen Da’s voice in our hearts—his songs continue to unite people across languages and continents,” she said.

Dr Nripen Borkakoti, who shared a personal bond with Bhupen Hazarika and once hosted him at his home during a UK visit, reminisced about the warmth and intellectual depth of their friendship, offering a glimpse into the man behind the legend.

The programme was elegantly anchored by Anindita Buragohain, whose eloquence and thoughtful narration added grace to the proceedings. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Chiyasmi Devi, leaving attendees deeply inspired by the maestro’s legacy.

The centenary celebration not only honoured Bhupen Hazarika’s monumental contribution to music and culture but also reaffirmed his enduring message of universal brotherhood—bridging Assam’s artistic heritage with the global community.