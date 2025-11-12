Lungi-Dhoti or Rs 10,000?: Assam CM questions Congress on welfare priorities
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sharp dig at the Congress party during an event in Guwahati, responding to its criticism of the state government’s financial assistance scheme under which women beneficiaries received Rs 10,000 each.
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the Rs 10,000 financial aid scheme for women against Congress criticism, emphasizing its economic empowerment potential.
- Sarma contrasted the BJP's cash assistance with Congress's past distribution of items like lungis and dhotis, questioning their effectiveness.
- The Lakhpati Didi initiative aims to enhance women's financial independence, becoming a key focus of the BJP's welfare strategy in Assam.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sharp dig at the Congress party during an event in Guwahati, responding to its criticism of the state government’s financial assistance scheme under which women beneficiaries received Rs 10,000 each.
Addressing the gathering, Sarma said, “Congress people said that the amount of Rs 10,000 which we have given is a waste of money. When they give lungi-dhoti, is that not waste? Is it better to give a lungi and dhoti, or to provide Rs 10,000 to the women of Assam?”
He further added, “They give lungi, dhoti, and mosquito nets once every five years. But when we called the women here, we never asked who voted for Congress. Our goal is simple, to make every woman in Assam a Lakhpati Didi.”
The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid an ongoing war of words between the ruling BJP government and the Congress over welfare schemes and the effective use of public funds.
The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, aimed at empowering women economically, has been one of the flagship programmes of the Assam government under Sarma’s leadership.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today