Lurin Jyoti Gogoi condemns Ajmal over alleged act of making flood-hit women touch his feet while receiving aid

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on Monday, August 10, condemned AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal over an alleged incident in which flood-affected women were purportedly made to touch his feet while receiving financial assistance.

In a strongly worded social media post, Gogoi questioned Ajmal’s conduct and said, “Who gave Badruddin Ajmal the right to insult the self-respect of Assamese women?”

Gogoi described the alleged incident as “highly condemnable and shameful”, arguing that making distressed women kneel and touch someone’s feet while the distribution of financial assistance was being recorded undermined their dignity.

He said providing assistance to flood victims could be an expression of compassion, but turning relief distribution into a public spectacle could hurt the self-respect of people already facing hardship.

Gogoi alleged that the manner of assistance reflected an attempt to project dominance over vulnerable flood-affected people and urged Ajmal to abandon what he described as a “feudal mindset”.

“Badruddin has no right to trample upon the self-respect of Assamese women in the name of extending assistance,” Gogoi said, demanding an unconditional public apology from Ajmal over the alleged incident.





The AJP president said the dignity of Assamese women and the self-respect of the people of Assam were more important than monetary assistance or charity.

He also warned against what he alleged was disrespect towards Assamese women and the community’s dignity, social values, culture and heritage.

“Ajmal will not be able to get away with insulting Assamese women and the dignity, social culture and heritage of the Assamese people. The people of Assam are watching everything and remembering everything,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi’s remarks came amid criticism over the reported manner in which relief assistance was distributed among flood-affected people.

He said humanitarian assistance should be provided with compassion and respect and should not come at the cost of the dignity of those seeking help.