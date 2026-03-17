Lurinjyoti Gogoi to contest from Khowang as Assam Jatiya Parishad releases first list for Assam Assembly polls

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on March 17 announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi set to contest from the Khowang constituency.

According to the list released by the party, Mainak Patra has been fielded from Dibrugarh, while Pankaj Lochan Goswami will contest from Palasbari. Dilip Barua has been nominated as the party’s candidate from Bajali.

The party has also named Jiban Chutia as its candidate from Sarupathar. Rejaul Karim Chowdhury has been given the ticket from Binnakandi, while Bani Das will contest from Morigaon. Rajen Gohain has been fielded from Barampur.

Party sources said that the candidature for Central Guwahati and Sadiya is yet to be finalised and will be announced in the next phase of the candidate list.

With the announcement of its first list, the AJP has begun its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, with more candidates expected to be declared in the coming days.