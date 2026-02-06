Luxury cruise, industrial cargo move together on Brahmaputra’s NW-2 in Assam’s Dhubri

A luxury cruise vessel and an Over-Dimensional Cargo (ODC) vessel simultaneously entered National Waterway-2 (NW-2) on the Brahmaputra via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route on February 6, highlighting the growing role of the river in supporting both tourism and industrial logistics in the Northeast.



The newly commissioned cruise vessel MV Alfresco and the ODC vessel reached the Fakirganj area in Dhubri after crossing into Indian waters. Officials described the movement as a rare instance of high-end tourism and heavy industrial cargo sharing the same inland waterway corridor.



Operated by Brahmaputra Cruise Pvt. Ltd., MV Alfresco is on its maiden journey to Guwahati, strengthening Assam’s expanding river-cruise sector. The ODC vessel, carrying heavy machinery for the Numaligarh Refinery expansion project, is proceeding further upstream towards Tezpur.



According to officials of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), both vessels have successfully navigated the Dhubri stretch and are expected to take another three to five days to reach their respective destinations due to river conditions.



Officials said the movement underscores the efficiency of the IBP route, which allows vessels to bypass congested road networks, reduce carbon emissions, and enable the transport of oversized industrial equipment that is difficult to move by land.



The successful passage of both vessels reinforces the Brahmaputra’s importance as a strategic inland waterway supporting economic growth and tourism development in the region.