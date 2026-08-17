‘Ma-Beta’ duo trying to create anarchy: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sonia, Rahul

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 17 accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of engaging in "anti-national activities" and attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country to regain political power.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma alleged that the mother-son duo was opposing the country and provoking people to take to the streets under various pretexts.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are nearly on a mission to oppose the nation. Whether it is by instigating protests in the name of Gen Z, they have vowed to spoil the atmosphere of the country," Sarma said.

His remarks came when he was asked about the Congress leaders' purported opposition to the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during Independence Day celebrations.

Questioning what could happen if the Congress returned to power, Sarma said Sonia Gandhi's conduct was indicative of what the country could expect under a future Congress government.

"Sonia Gandhi's behaviour shows that if the Congress returns to power by some mistake, what will the condition of the country be?" he said.

The Assam chief minister further accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of encouraging protests and agitation in the name of political opposition.

"They are openly engaging in anti-national activities and provoking people to agitate, sit on dharna, all for the sake of anarchy," Sarma alleged.

He also referred to the purported attempt to stop the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram', saying it reflected the possible consequences of a Congress return to power.

"The 'Ma-Beta' (mother-son) attempt to stop the 'Vande Mataram' manifests what will be the country's future if the Congress comes to power," he said.

Sarma also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with creating a "naxal-mukt" India, saying the country had witnessed greater peace under the BJP-led government.

He said the improved security situation had also enabled smooth Independence Day celebrations in Assam.