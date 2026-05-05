“Maa Ganga has blessed us”: PM Modi hails historic BJP sweep in Bengal, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the evening of May 4 addressed a massive gathering at the BJP headquarters following the party’s landmark electoral performance across key states, celebrating the BJP-led NDA’s historic hat-trick victory in Assam and a sweeping triumph in West Bengal, where the saffron party ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule.

Arriving at the party headquarters dressed in a traditional Bengali dhoti, Prime Minister Modi invoked the spiritual and cultural essence of both states while thanking the people for their overwhelming support.

“Maa Ganga has called us and blessed us,” Modi said while referring to BJP’s breakthrough victory in West Bengal. “We have also received immense blessings from the Brahmaputra. It is the blessing of Maa Kamakhya. The people of Assam have once again placed their trust in the BJP-NDA for the third consecutive time,” he added.

The Prime Minister described the election results as a victory of development, good governance, and people’s faith in the BJP’s vision for the country. The celebrations at the BJP headquarters witnessed party workers, leaders, and supporters chanting slogans and waving party flags as the BJP scripted one of its most significant electoral victories in eastern India.