In yet another shocking incident, a youth hailing from Assam’s Lumding was found chopped in two pieces in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, as per reports.

Reports suggest that the youth called up his mother and pleaded, “Maa, please save me, they are going to kill me. I won’t be able to see you again. Please save me Maa”.

The victim identified as Tutan De, was found mysteriously cut into two pieces on the railway track of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Tutan De was employed as a bedroll provider in the AC compartment of the train. De started his journey from Lumding to Dibrugarh on March 1 and later from Dibrugarh, he took Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur special Holi train to work as a bedroll provider in the train.

The deceased’s family suspects that Tutan was killed inside the train and his body was dumped on the railway track at Gorakhpur Station.

Before getting killed, Tutan called his mother and informed that he is going to be killed. He said that a plan was made by the suspects about how to kill him. He claimed that he was going to be killed on Saturday night.



Although at the beginning, his family was in disbelief and thought he may be afraid. However, unfortunately at last his family got the news about his death.

“My husband’s name is Tutan De. He left from Lumding in the evening of March 1. From Lumding he went to Dibrugarh station. He was engaged in bedroll work in AC train and was thus contacted by the bedroll manager that he needs to leave for Gorakhpur in a special train for the work. He then left for Gorakhpur on March 2. He called that night like he normally does and asked me what I had for dinner. The very next day, he suddenly called home and was sounding very nervous. He said that he couldn’t sleep the entire night. He said that he won’t survive. He then requested to talk to his mother. My mother-in-law after taking the phone asked him what happened, why is he sounding so nervous? To which he replied that people in the train are planning to kill him. Their actions were indicative of a big plan to finish him off. He cried, “Maa, Maa they will kill me. Maa save me”. He last called me from Gorakhpur. He only said that they will kill him”, said the wife of the deceased Tutan De.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to identify and nab the culprits.

Also read : Not 89 but 26 bridges to be demolished in Guwahati, clarifies Assam minister Ashok Singhal