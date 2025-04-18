A solemn and spiritually enriching day-long programme was organised on Friday at the historic Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra in Coochbehar, West Bengal, to commemorate the death anniversary of the revered Satradhikar, Shri Shri Laxmikant Atai Burabhakat.

Devotees, bhakats, and Vaishnavs from various places like Sualkuchi, Jorhat, and other regions of Assam, along with bhakats from North Bengal, participated in the event, making it a memorable and spiritually fulfilling gathering in honor of the late Satradhikar.

Shri Shri Laxmikant Atai Burabhakat, who hailed from Satrasal in Assam’s Dhubri district, served as the Satradhikar of Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra for many years and played a pivotal role in its development. It was during his tenure that the "Madhupur Satra Samiti" was formed with the combined efforts of several concerned citizens of Assam and West Bengal, including the then Chief Minister of Assam, late Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, and former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Bimala Prasad Chaliha.



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Significant developments such as the construction of the Gurugriha and Kirtan-Ghar were accomplished under his leadership. The commemorative programme began with the early morning Naam-Prasanga led by the present Satradhikar, Sri Sri Pitambar Atai Prabhu, in the Gurugriha. This was followed by community naam-kirtan in the Kirtan-Ghar, conducted by Deka Satradhikar Sri Sri Madhav Dev Mahanta Prabhu. Locals also led naam-prasanga sessions and dihanam throughout the day.

Speaking on the occasion, both Satradhikar Pitambar Atai and Deka Satradhikar Madhav Dev Mahanta recalled the immense contributions of Shri Shri Laxmikant Atai Burabhakat, whose vision and devotion laid the foundation for the present-day Sri Sri Madhupur Dham Satra.