Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Assam’s Morigaon district during a joint operation with local police and seized 51 SIM cards and mobile phones. The specific allegations against the accused and the suspected use of the seized items have not yet been disclosed.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Rashid, son of Mohammad Akash Ali, a resident of Amalkhi village under Batadrava Police Station in Nagaon district.

According to preliminary reports, a police team from Madhya Pradesh arrived in Assam and conducted a joint operation with personnel from Lahorighat Police Station to apprehend Rashid.

The operation was carried out at Dhingarati, under the jurisdiction of Lahorighat Police Station in Morigaon district. Rashid was reportedly arrested from his father-in-law’s residence during the raid.

Police seized 51 SIM cards and mobile phones during the operation. However, authorities have not yet clarified the nature of the case, the alleged role of the accused or whether the seized items were linked to any suspected criminal activity.

An official statement detailing the allegations, the circumstances leading to the arrest and the evidence recovered during the operation is awaited.