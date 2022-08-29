The Assam government has intensified the crackdown on radical terror modules operating in the state. As part of the ongoing probe, an educational institute purportedly harboring radical elements was evicted in Barpeta.

The Barpeta district administration today carried out a raid on the madrasa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy in Barpeta Dhakaliapara.

The Assam government demolished a madrassa in Howly, Barpeta earlier today after a teacher was found to have alleged links to a Bangladesh-Jihadi outfit.

Since 2019, a jihadi named Mohammad Suman, a member of Al-Qaeda, has been carrying out jihadi activities as a teacher.

Under the supervision of Mohammad Suman, this madrasa became the epicentre of jihadi activities.

Earlier on August 4 of this year, a Madrassa at the epicentre of an alleged terror module in Middle Assam’s Morigaon district was razed to the ground on the orders of the local district administration, which has declared it “unfit as a structure.”

Several officials reached the Jamiul Huda Madrassa, located in Saharia village, with clear intent. The Madrassa, made of straw bamboo with a tin roof, was easily bulldozed by a JCB.

This Madrassa was the same site, where Mustafa Mufti, a Muslim cleric, was arrested for operating an alleged terror module. Mufti, who has alleged links to the Ansar Ul-Islam, a chapter of Al-Qaida in the Indian sub-continent, has been accused of indoctrinating his wards by showing them content curated by radical terror groups.

The Madrassa, which was opened in 2018, was shut down by authorities last July 28, 2022.

Earlier on August 26, Goalpara Police arrested one more person having links with the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The person was identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti from the Jogighopa area in the Bongaigaon district. Hafizur Rahman is a teacher at Kabaitari Madrasa. This is the fourth arrest in connection with AQIS/ABT within a week.

Earlier, on August 21, two Islamic clerics, suspected to be members of AQIS were held in Goalpara on August 21. The duo was accused of radicalizing Muslim youths and were involved in 'jihadi activities over the past few years.

"We are investigating whether they have links with those arrested in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. It has been established that there are sleeper cells of the AQIS in the districts where training is imparted to youths to radicalize them. Some jihadi literature and posters have been recovered," Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stated while talking to the media."