Magisterial probe ordered into Maligaon woman’s death amid flooding

The Assam government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a woman in Maligaon, who was swept away during severe waterlogging triggered by heavy rainfall in Guwahati on April 19.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, where the District Commissioner was directed to institute an inquiry to fix responsibility. Authorities stated that incidents involving loss of life due to preventable causes would be dealt with firmly.

The victim, identified as Payel Nath Das, reportedly fell into an uncovered drain amid poor visibility and strong water flow during intense rainfall.

Officials have directed the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam State Disaster Management Authority, and district authorities to ensure timely weather forecasts and advisories. The National Highways Authority of India has been tasked with maintaining drainage systems and deploying pumps round the clock.

Civic agencies, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and other departments, have been instructed to remain on high alert in flood-prone areas.

The review followed cloudburst-like rainfall, with several parts of the city recording around 120 mm of rain within hours, leading to widespread disruption. Authorities said coordinated efforts are underway to restore normalcy as rain is expected to continue.