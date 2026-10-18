Maha Saptami celebrated at historic Bagheshwari Than in Assam’s Boko

Maha Saptami, an important day of the Durga Puja festival, was celebrated with religious devotion at the historic Bagheshwari Than in Boko, Assam, on Sunday, October 18 as devotees gathered at the shrine to offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

Devotees from Boko and neighbouring areas, along with visitors from other parts of the state, visited the revered religious site to participate in rituals and seek the blessings of the goddess.

The shrine witnessed a steady gathering of devotees, continuing the annual tradition of worship and prayer on the occasion of Maha Saptami, which marks a significant day in the five-day Durga Puja celebrations.

Bagheshwari Than holds religious significance among local devotees, many of whom visit the shrine to pray for peace, prosperity and the well-being of their families. According to local beliefs, the shrine is also associated with the fulfilment of wishes.

The celebrations were marked by a devotional atmosphere, with devotees offering prayers and participating in religious observances to mark the occasion.