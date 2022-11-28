The Maharashtra government on November 27 announced the construction of Assam Bhawan in Navi Mumbai following the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM, on the other hand, has also announced that the Assam government will allot land for the establishment of Maharashtra Bhawan in the northeastern state.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who met Mr Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday evening, has approved his request for the construction of the Assam Bhavan in Navi Mumbai, while they will provide land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Assam,” an official statement from the Maha CM Eknath Shinde's office read.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at CM Shinde, claiming that Assam Bhavan already exists in Navi Mumbai.

He also criticized the CM saying, “every state wants land in Mumbai. But, Maharashtra doesn’t have a place in other states.”

On November 26, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his MLAs prayed at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

This was Eknath Shinde's first visit to Guwahati since becoming chief minister in June of this year.

Shinde last visited the Kamakhya temple in June, while staying at a five-star hotel in the city with rebel Sena and independent legislators who had pledged their support for him.