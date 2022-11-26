Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be arriving in Guwahati, Assam on November 26, along with his 176 leaders consisting of MPs, MLAs and other official delegates.

As per sources, the Maharashtra CM will be visiting Kamakhya Temple at around 3 PM today (November 26), which will be his first visit to the state of Assam after becoming CM.

Further, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is said to host a dinner party at his offical residence along with the Maharashtra chief Shinde and his delegates later today.

It is to be mentioned here in June 2022, Eknath Shinde along with his group of legislators were in Guwahati for several days before he was elected as the new Chief Minister of the state following increasing distance between the Shiv Sena Party members (with one faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde leading the rebel group).

Notably, this will be the Maharashtra Chief Minister's first visit to the state since defying Shiv Sena leadership and turning the political table in Maharashtra.

It should be noted that CM Shinde and his 39 supporters visited the Kamakhya Temple earlier in June 2022, while they were camping in Guwahati prior to forming the government.

In June of this year, the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test by a margin of 164 to 99, demonstrating his government's majority and cementing his position as the state's chief minister, dethroning Uddhav Thackeray.

Bharat Gogawale of the Shiv Sena and Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP suggested the trust vote. Members of the opposition called for a division of the vote on the trust vote proposal following a voice vote.

Santosh Bangar and Shyamsundar Shinde, two Uddhav Thackeray group MLAs, changed sides right before the trust vote.

On June 30, Eknath Shinde took office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after organising a rebellion against the Shiv Sena that caused the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to fall.