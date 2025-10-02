Mahatma Gandhi 'forgotten' in Margherita on 156th birth anniversary, faces criticism

On the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October 2025, Margherita reportedly failed to organise official celebrations to honour the Father of the Nation.

Gandhi, born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, led India’s freedom struggle through movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and Quit India Movement, advocating non-violence (Ahimsa) and truth-force (Satyagraha), which ultimately led to India’s independence on 15th August 1947.

Sanjeev Gangooli, Assistant Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha Assam State Council, criticised the Margherita Co-District Administration, Municipal Board, Smriti Stambh, and other local government offices for sidelining Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. “It is unfortunate that the authorities have overlooked tribute to the person who gave India freedom from British colonial rule,” he said. Gangooli added that right-wing organisations opposing Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence, truth, peace, and harmony may be a reason behind such neglect.

In contrast, the Margherita Block Congress Committee organised a programme at Congress Bhawan to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The event was attended by Congress leaders, including the President (i/c), Md. Toufik Khan, Vice President Devendra Pandey, General Secretaries Bubul Sonowal and Mridul Borgohain, and Margherita Assembly Youth Congress Committee President Avishek Beldar.

Sources from the Margherita Co-District Administration stated that they had not received any circular or notification from the Tinsukia district administration or the state government regarding official Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

The absence of formal observances in Margherita has sparked criticism from political and social leaders, highlighting concerns over respect for national icons and their enduring legacies.