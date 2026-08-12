Mahavir Aqua allegedly kept open despite seal; fast-track court to hear case

The controversy surrounding Mahavir Aqua, a packaged drinking water unit allegedly linked to Siddharth Sharma, former manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, has intensified with the matter coming up for hearing before a fast-track court on August 12 amid allegations that the facility was reopened despite an earlier closure order.

The hearing is scheduled before Justice Sharmila Bhuyan.

The industrial unit, located at the Chhaygaon Industrial Development Centre in Assam, was sealed following directions issued by the fast-track court in connection with the ongoing investigation into Garg's death.

According to sources, the facility has allegedly been reopened and operating discreetly for some time despite the court's closure order. Local residents and other observers have claimed that while the main gate of the premises remains closed, workers from outside are allegedly being engaged to carry out operations inside the facility.

The allegations have added another layer to the controversy surrounding the business entity, which came under the scanner during the investigation into the high-profile death case.

Meanwhile, the legal dispute over Mahavir Aqua has also reached the Gauhati High Court. Chetan Dhirasariya, a business associate of Sharma, has challenged the seizure order issued by the fast-track court on April 29.

The lower court had directed the seizure of the packaged drinking water company after taking into consideration allegations that Sharma had invested funds in the enterprise. The court had also ordered the freezing of bank accounts associated with Sharma, as well as those of several individuals who had financial transactions with him, as part of the ongoing probe.

The fresh hearing is expected to bring further clarity on the status of the sealed premises and the allegations surrounding its alleged operation despite the court's order.

The claims regarding the alleged reopening and operation of the unit could not be independently verified.