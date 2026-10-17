Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 17 claimed that Assam Police had identified 30 alleged illegal infiltrators and prevented them from entering India.

In a post on X, Sarma credited Assam Police with stopping the individuals and invoked the blessings of Goddess Durga while highlighting the state's border vigilance.

“Mahishasur Mardini at the borders. With the blessings of Maa Durga, 30 illegal infiltrators have been identified by @assampolice and prevented from entering Bharat with their nefarious intentions,” the Chief Minister wrote.

“Each day, each occasion, we remain alert on our borders,” he added.

The post did not specify where the 30 individuals were intercepted, their identities or nationalities, or when the operation took place. No further details about the circumstances of the alleged infiltration attempt were provided in the post.

Sarma has repeatedly highlighted Assam Police operations to prevent alleged illegal entry across the state's international borders. In September, he also claimed that police had stopped groups of people attempting to enter India illegally.

The latest statement comes amid the Assam government's continued emphasis on border monitoring and action against alleged illegal immigration. The Chief Minister's post did not include details of any further legal or administrative action in the latest case.