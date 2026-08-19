Main accused Aryan Goswami arrested in Jorhat woman’s mysterious death case

The main accused in the mysterious death of a young woman in Jorhat has been arrested from Rongajan in Assam’s Golaghat district, police said.

Aryan Goswami was arrested in connection with the death of the woman, who allegedly fell ill after attending a gathering at a flat in Jorhat on August 15 and later died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Police in Jorhat had earlier detained three women in connection with the case. The investigation was launched after the woman’s family lodged an FIR at the Rowriah Police Outpost, alleging that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

According to preliminary police findings, a gathering was held at a flat in Gauri Apartment on August 15. The flat was reportedly rented in the name of one of the three women detained by police on August 18.

The woman, a resident of Pokamura Na-pamua village in Jorhat, had reportedly left home with a friend on the afternoon of August 15. She subsequently fell ill and was taken to JMCH, where she died.

Police suspect that she became unwell during the gathering. Some people who had accompanied her to the hospital allegedly left afterwards and have remained untraced.

With Goswami’s arrest, police are questioning him to establish his alleged role in the incident and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the woman’s death.

Police are also searching for other individuals allegedly linked to the gathering and the events surrounding the woman’s death.

The exact cause and circumstances of her death are yet to be established. The allegations of rape and murder made by her family are also part of the ongoing investigation.