Main trial in Zubeen Garg death case starts today, witness examination till June 20

The trial in the alleged murder and criminal conspiracy case related to the death of late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg is set to enter a crucial phase as witness examination begins in a Special Fast-Track Court in Assam on June 8.

The court has summoned four witnesses for recording of statements on the opening day of the trial. According to court schedules, four witnesses will be examined daily, with the witness examination process expected to continue until June 20.

The case stems from the death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025, which was subsequently investigated as a case of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation led to the arrest of festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's former manager Siddharth Sharma in New Delhi on October 1, 2025. Both were later brought to Guwahati and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanded its probe.

Investigators had earlier alleged that Mahanta had been staying in Singapore following the singer's death, while lookout notices were issued against both Mahanta and Sharma before their arrest.

Subsequently, several other accused were arrested in connection with the case, including Amritprabha Mahanta, Shekharjyoti Goswami, Sandipan Garg, and Zubeen Garg's bodyguards Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

All the accused are currently facing trial before the Fast-Track Court. The upcoming witness testimonies are expected to play a significant role in the prosecution's case as the court begins examining evidence and statements related to one of Assam's most closely watched criminal proceedings.

The case has attracted widespread public attention across the state due to Zubeen Garg's immense influence on Assamese music, cinema and culture.