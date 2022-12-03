Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 chaired a meeting on Assam Agitation Welfare Trust at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. In the meeting the Chief Minister directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to make an online database of those who were hit by bullets or were seriously injured during their participation in Assam Agitation.



Minister of Assam Accord Implementation Department Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, All Assam Students Union Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjee, AASU Chairman Dipanka Nath, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, along with Chandrakanta Talukdar in his capacity as representative of the Assam Agitation affected families took part in the meeting.

The Assam Agitation, started in 1979 to 1985, was a movement to retain the Assamese cultural pride, which was largely threatened by the growing illegal migration from Bangladesh. Assam, during that period, faced political instability in the state, collapse of state governments, imposition of President's Rule, violence, agitation, frequent general strikes and civil disobedience campaigns crippling the state administration and normal life.

The large scale migration of people in the Northeast states represented a unique problem as it posed challenge the local community members who believed that it would threaten their culture and would also bring about exploitation of resources.