In a major reshuffle by the Assam government, J. Keerthi, IAS (RR-2013), the District Commissioner, Kamrup and CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) as additional charge.

Further, Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR-2015), District Commissioner, Cachar, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Barpeta.

Aayush Garg, IAS (RR-2016), District Commissioner, Barpeta, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sivasagar.

Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS (RR-2016), District Commissioner, Golaghat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.

Mridul Yadav, IAS (RR-2017), District Commissioner, Karimganj, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Cachar.

Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS (RR-2018), District Commissioner, Sivasagar, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS (RR-2018), Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development and MD, ASRLM, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kokrajhar and Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (additional charge).

Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS (RR-2018), District Commissioner, Udalguri, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dhemaji.

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Kokrajhar and Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (additional charge), has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Karimganj.

Jay Shivani, IAS (RR-2019), Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) (additional charge) and Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam and Nodal Officer, Public Works (Building & NII) Department, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Jorhat.

Neha Yadav, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Biswanath, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Charaideo.

Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS (RR-2019), District Commissioner, Lakhimpur, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS (DR-93), District Commissioner, Sonitpur, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kamrup and CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council.

Cauvery Borkakati Sarma, ACS (DR-95), District Commissioner, Majuli, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Soil Conservation Department and CEO, SLNA as additional charge.

Gautam Das, ACS (DR-95), Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Baksa. He will join the new place of posting on promotion/ superannuation of Smti Krishna Barua, ACS (DR-92), District Commissioner, Baksa, whichever is earlier.

Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS (DR-95), District Commissioner, Tamulpur, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Hojai.

Ratul Chandra Pathak, ACS (DR-97), Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Majuli.

Pulak Mahanta, ACS (DR-97), District Commissioner, Jorhat, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Golaghat.

Nibedan Das Patwary, ACS (DR-97), District Commissioner, Charaideo, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development and MD, ASRLM as additional charge.

Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS (DR-97), District Commissioner, Darrang, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Biswanath.

Parag Kumar Kakaty, ACS (DR-99), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Golaghat, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Darrang.

Pulak Patgiri, ACS (DR-99), Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, School Education Department and Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Udalguri.

Ankur Bharali, ACS (DR-99), District Commissioner, Dhemaji, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

Lachit Kumar Das, ACS (DR-99), District Commissioner, Hojai, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Lakhimpur.

Pallab Mazumdar, ACS (DR-02), District Development Commissioner, Dhubri, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dispur.

Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS (DR-02), Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Department and Director, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture, Assam, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Tamulpur.