Major anti-narcotics crackdown in Cachar; heroin, codeine syrup and tramadol seized, multiple arrests made

Cachar Police carried out a series of successful anti-narcotics operations across the district, seizing large quantities of heroin, codeine cough syrup and tramadol tablets while arresting several alleged drug traffickers and peddlers.

In the largest seizure, police under Udharbond Police Station intercepted an Intra B-10 truck bearing registration number AS11DC-8629 based on specific intelligence inputs. During the search, officers recovered 8,010 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup (100 ml each) and 150 packets of tramadol tablets. Each packet contained 10 strips, with 24 tablets per strip, taking the total number of seized tramadol tablets to 36,000.

The truck driver, identified as Gyas Uddin Laskar, a resident of Durganagar Part-V under Udharbond Police Station, was apprehended in connection with the case.

In another operation under Kalain Police Station, a truck bearing registration number AS01EC-2533 was intercepted at Digorkhal while travelling towards Kalain. Police recovered 14 soap cases containing approximately 170 grams of suspected heroin from the vehicle. One person, identified as Azaduddin of Natanpur under Kalain Police Station, was arrested.

Meanwhile, under Silchar Police Station, a suspected drug peddler identified as Ajim Uddin Laskar alias Kala was apprehended near Fatok Bazar. Police recovered 35 vials containing suspected heroin weighing around 1.7 grams from his possession.

In a separate operation near Silchar Railway Station, police arrested an alleged woman drug peddler, Gul Nihar Begum Laskar. During the search, officers recovered 15 soap cases containing approximately 298 grams of suspected heroin.

Another operation conducted under Sonai Police Station led to the arrest of two women at Sonai Bazar. The accused were identified as Rashmina Begum (31), wife of Moyam Hussain, and Mamataz Begum Choudhury (37), wife of Sahar Uddin Laskar, both residents of Makhan Nagar Bosti under Jirighat Police Station.

Police recovered 11 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing a total of 122 grams from their possession.

Cachar Police said all the accused have been taken into custody and legal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of the seized contraband.

The operations are part of the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics smuggling across the Barak Valley region.

