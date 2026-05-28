Major anti-narcotics operation in Boko, over 41 kg suspected ganja seized

Police in Assam’s Boko carried out a major anti-narcotics operation and seized 41.605 kg of suspected ganja during a raid at Batakuchi village under Boko Police Station in Kamrup (Rural) district.

The operation was led by Jankishore Gogoi, APS, Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko–Chaygaon, along with ASI Atul Deka, IC of Hahim Outpost, and SI(P) Bijoy Nath of Boko Police Station.

Acting on specific source information, the police team conducted a search operation at the residence of the accused, where six plastic bags containing suspected ganja were recovered. The total seized quantity, including the weight of the plastic bags, was recorded at 41.605 kg.

The accused has been identified as Bhumidhar Rabha (69), son of late Kandu Ch. Rabha and a resident of Batakuchi village under Boko Police Station.

Police said the suspected contraband was seized following due legal procedures in the presence of independent witnesses. The accused has been taken into custody and brought to Boko Police Station for further legal action.

Further investigation is underway to trace possible links and networks connected to the alleged illegal narcotics trade.