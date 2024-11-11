A major fire erupted late at night on November 10 in the Kaliganj region of Karimganj. The incident occurred at the Delask brick kiln, where flames rapidly consumed multiple structures, causing extensive damage.

According to sources, around 11 p.m., vigilant local residents first detected the outbreak and quickly alerted the fire department.

Three fire brigades reached the sight and brought the situation under control, preventing the fire from spreading further and averting potential disaster.

No immediate reports of casualties were available, and authorities are now assessing the extent of the damage and the potential cause of the fire.

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