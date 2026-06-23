Major breakthrough for Dhubri police: Nine arrested as Gauripur police bust theft ring, recover huge cache of stolen goods

Gauripur Police in Dhubri district have dismantled an alleged theft syndicate and arrested nine individuals suspected of involvement in a series of burglaries targeting residential houses and places of worship across the region.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a late-night raid at a commercial establishment in the Tiamari area of Gauripur. The operation led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of a large quantity of stolen items believed to have been taken from various locations in recent months.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station, Bibhuti Thapa, with the assistance of Town Sub-Inspector Netra Kamal Bora and other police personnel.

During the raid, police recovered a substantial cache of suspected stolen property, including ritual items reportedly stolen from local temples, domestic LPG cylinders, microphones and sound equipment, batteries, bundles of electrical wiring, and various iron materials.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hassanur Islam alias Milan (22) of Malatikhamar; Khairus Zaman (37) of Tiamari Part-II; Mintu Das (19) of Fulkumari; Mofizur Rahman (39) of Madhushoulmari Part-II; Sariful Hussain (18) of Chowrangimor; Shahinul Sheikh (24) of Tiamari; Pinku Alam (27) of Gauripur Barabari; Rafiqul Hussain (23) of Chowrangimor; and Manoj Ray (20) of the Supermarket area. All are residents of Gauripur.

Police sources said the recovered items indicate that the group may have been involved in multiple theft incidents affecting both private residences and religious institutions. The seizure of temple-related articles has raised concerns about the targeting of community places of worship, which had recently witnessed a spate of thefts.

The successful operation has been welcomed by local residents, many of whom had expressed growing concern over recurring burglaries in the area.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Police are currently interrogating the accused to determine whether the network has links to larger inter-district theft and fencing operations. Efforts are also being made to identify the rightful owners of the recovered property and trace any additional stolen items.

Officials indicated that more arrests and recoveries may follow as the investigation progresses.