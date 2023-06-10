In a significant development in the oil theft operation in Upper Assam, Bolin Rajput, a key accused, has surrendered before the Assam Police in the Langkashi oil theft case. Rajput's role was reportedly to monitor police movements and alert the criminals involved in the illicit activities.

The investigation into the case is being led by a special team headed by ASP Crime, Moidul Islam. As the probe progresses, three additional angles have come to light, including diesel theft, crude oil theft, and the illegal theft of condensate, which is often used in the manufacturing of thinners. The authorities have identified several suspected individuals involved in the syndicate and have vowed to take necessary action to expose the entire network.

Earlier, on June 5, the Crime Branch of Tinsukia Police initiated an investigation into an oil theft ring operating in Upper Assam. The efforts of the police have resulted in the detention of three individuals, including Amit Gogoi, a journalist associated with a satellite channel.

As part of their relentless pursuit to curb oil theft, the Tinsukia police have seized an oil-laden tanker as evidence of the illicit activities. The investigation has also revealed a complex network of oil thieves, with links tracing back to Guwahati, the state capital.

Following their arrest, Birbal Gohain, Jantu Maran, and journalist Amit Gogoi were produced before the court on June 5. Subsequently, they were placed under the custody of the Tinsukia police for a two-day period.