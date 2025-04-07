In a significant administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance and improving public service delivery, the Government of Assam has transferred and posted 20 IAS and Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers across various departments and districts.

Key Postings and Transfers

Monuj Kumar Baruah, ACS, currently Additional Secretary in the Science, Technology & Climate Change Department and Director of Guwahati Planetarium, has been appointed CEO, Zilla Parishad, Jorhat.

Satish Chandra Thakuria, ACS, Joint Secretary in the Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Department, is now posted as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Sivasagar.

Monuranjan Payeng, ACS, Additional Director at the Assam Administrative Staff College, has been transferred as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Lakhimpur.

Pankaj Chamuah, ACS, previously serving in the Health & Family Welfare Department, has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia.



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Bhaskar Jyoti Rajbongshi, ACS, Deputy Secretary in the Higher Education Department, will now serve as Joint Secretary in the Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

Anurag Phukan, ACS, ADC, Chirang, is transferred as ADC, Darrang.

Amrita Dutta, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Gossaigaon, is transferred to Baksa in the same capacity.

Nirmal Kanti Debnath, ACS, has been moved from the Fishery Department to serve as Additional Secretary, School Education Department.

IAS Officer Transfers

Kriti Chachra, IAS, ADC i/c Bijni, has been appointed Deputy Secretary in the Housing & Urban Affairs Department, with additional charge as Joint Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Arjit Mahajan, IAS, SDO (S), Dibrugarh, has been posted as Additional District Commissioner i/c, Bijni.

Additional ACS Reassignments

Garga Mohan Das, ACS, ADC, Sonitpur, will now serve as ADC, Kamrup.

Priyanshu Bharadwaj, ACS, Co-District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), is now ADC, Kamrup.

Oswin Nampui, ACS, is now Deputy Secretary, Tribal Affairs (P) Department, cancelling an earlier posting order.

Kamal Baruah, ACS, ADC, Kamrup, is reassigned as Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad.

Biman Das, ACS, Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad, is now ADC, Baksa.

Shri Chinmoy Pathak, ACS (DR-16), ADC, Tinsukia, is transferred to the Personnel Department as Deputy Secretary.

Dharitri Kakati Amphi, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Barpeta, will now serve as Assistant Commissioner, Baksa.

Kritartha Neog, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Jorhat, is posted as Assistant Commissioner, Doomdooma, Tinsukia.

Barsha Talukdar, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Naduar, Sonitpur, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner, Dibrugarh.

Monjit Doley, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Doomdooma, is now Assistant Commissioner, Jorhat.

All officers have been directed to report to their new place of posting immediately.

The reshuffle comes as part of the state government’s effort to optimise administrative efficiency and ensure effective service delivery across Assam.