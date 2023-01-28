The Personnel Department of the Assam Government carried out a major reshuffle of officers of the state on January 28.

Acoording to the notifications , Narayan Konwar, IAS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Higher Education Department, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, MD, RUSA and Director, Official Language lmplementation (Addl.) has been given additional charge of Secretary to the Govt of Assam, School Education Department.

Siladitya Chetia, IPS, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department.

Pawar Narsing Sambhaji, IAS and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

Swapneel Paul, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, has been transferred and posted as DC, Tinsukia.

Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, ADC of Titabor Sub Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

Rahul Kumar Gupta, lAS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Home and Political department is transferred and posted as ADC of Titabor Sub-Division.

Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS, ADC of Rangia Sub-Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department.

Jay Shivani, IAS, ADC Kamrup (M) is transferred and posted as ADC of Biswanath Sub-Division.

Gaurav Upadhaya, IPS, is transferred and posted as Project Director, World Bank assisted Transport Project and ASDMA.

Pranab Kumar Sarmah, ACS, DC of Darrang is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Women and Child Development Department

Ashim Kr. Bhattacharya, ACS, DC of Dhemaji has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Home & Political Department

Pallabi Phukan, ACS, Additional Secretary, Soil Conservation Department and CEO, SLNA is transferred and posted as DC, Dhemaji.

Cauvery Barkakati Sarma, ACS, has been transferred and posted as DC, Majuli.

Simanta Kumar Das, ACS has been transferred and posted as DC, Dima Hasao.

Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS, has been transferred and posted as DC, South Salmara.

Purabi Gogoi, ACS, Deputy Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as ADC, Bajali Sub-Division.

Pulak Mahanta, ACS, has been transferred and posted as DC, Jorhat, on superannuation of Ashok Kumar Barman, IAS on January 31, 2023.

Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, has been transferred and posted as DC, Darrang.

Lachit Kumar Das, ACS has been transferred and posted as ADC Hojai Sub-Division.

Manabendra Dev Ray, APS, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department. Ray is also posted as Director, l&PR, Assam on superannuation of Bishnu Kamal Borah, ACS on 28/02/2023.

Dipu Kr. Deka, ACS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Soil Conservation Department.

Dipan Burman, ACS has been transferred and posted as ADC of Rangia Sub-Division.