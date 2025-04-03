In a significant bureaucratic move, Laya Madduri, IAS has been relieved from the Assam Government and placed at the disposal of the Government of India for her appointment as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, Delhi.

Madduri, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was serving as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department, along with the additional charge of Managing Director, Assam Financial Corporation.

She will assume her new role upon the completion of formal handover procedures in Assam.

Major reshuffle in Assam administration

🔹 Ananta Kumar Gogoi, ACS– Moved from Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zilla Parishad, Golaghat, to CEO, Zilla Parishad, Morigaon.

🔹 Ditimoni Pegu, ACS – Transferred from CEO, Zilla Parishad, Majuli, and Registrar, Majuli University of Culture (addl.), to Joint Secretary, Labour Welfare Department.

🔹 Bipul Kumar Das, ACS – Reassigned from CEO, Zilla Parishad, Jorhat, to CEO, Zilla Parishad, Golaghat.

🔹 Sanjib Kumar Borah, ACS – Now posted as CEO, Zilla Parishad, Majuli, with an additional charge as Registrar, Majuli University of Culture.



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🔸 Garga Mohan Das, ACS – Transferred from Additional District Commissioner, Sonitpur, to Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup.

🔸 Priyanshu Bharadwaj, ACS – Transferred from Co-District Commissioner, New Guwahati, Kamrup(M), to Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup.

🔸 Oswin Nampui, ACS – Transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Tribal Affairs (P) Department, canceling the earlier notification issued on March 20, 2025.

🔸Nitisha Bora, ACS – Transferred from Additional District Commissioner, Nalbari, to Additional District Commissioner, Morigaon.

🔸Kamal Baruah, ACS – Transferred from Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup, to Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad.

🔸 Biman Das, ACS – Transferred from Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad, to Additional District Commissioner, Baksa.

🔸 Chinmoy Pathak, ACS – Transferred from Additional District Commissioner, Tinsukia, to Deputy Secretary, Personnel Department, Government of Assam.

🔸 Dharitri Kakati Amphi, ACS – Transferred from Assistant Commissioner, Barpeta, to Assistant Commissioner, Baksa.

🔸Kritartha Neog, ACS – Transferred from Assistant Commissioner, Jorhat, to Assistant Commissioner, Doomdooma, Tinsukia.

🔸Barsha Talukdar, ACS – Transferred from Assistant Commissioner, Naduar, Sonitpur, to Assistant Commissioner, Dibrugarh.

🔸Monjit Doley, ACS – Transferred from Assistant Commissioner, Doomdooma, Tinsukia, to Assistant Commissioner, Jorhat.

The reshuffle also includes transfers of Assistant Commissioners and Additional District Commissioners across districts, ensuring better administrative supervision and governance at the grassroots level.

The transfer of Laya Madduri to the Government of India highlights Assam’s growing contribution to national policymaking. It also underlines the state government’s emphasis on dynamic leadership and efficient governance through strategic bureaucratic appointments.

The latest reshuffle is expected to streamline administrative processes, improve public service delivery, and ensure seamless coordination between state and central government agencies.