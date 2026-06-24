Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Assam: Several IAS, ACS officers transferred

The Assam government on June 24 carried out a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, transferring and reassigning several senior IAS and ACS officers across key departments and district administrations.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, IAS officer Syedain Abbasi, currently serving as Special Chief Secretary of the Public Health Engineering and Water Resources Departments, has been relieved of the additional charge of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department. He has been given additional responsibility as Special Chief Secretary of the Irrigation Department.

Dr. Om Prakash, Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha Axom Mission, has been appointed Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Environment & Forest and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Departments.

Among district-level changes, Hojai District Commissioner Deba Prasad Misra has been posted as Secretary in the Home and Political Department, while Chirang District Commissioner Madhu Sudan Nath has been appointed Secretary to the Agriculture Department.

Dhubri District Commissioner Megha Nidhi Dahal has been transferred as Secretary to the Finance Department and given additional charge as Managing Director of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC). Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha has been posted as Secretary to the Barak Valley Development Department and Project Director of the Assam Resilient Rural Bridge Programme.

Chief Minister’s Office Secretary Hivare Nisarg Gautam has been relieved of the additional charge of AIDC Managing Director and assigned additional responsibility as Secretary to the Finance Department.

Cachar District Commissioner Aayush Garg has been appointed Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha Axom Mission, while Bongaigaon District Commissioner Dibakar Nath has been transferred to Dhubri as District Commissioner.

Several district administrations also witnessed leadership changes. Rahul Kumar Gupta, District Commissioner of South Salmara-Mankachar, has been posted as District Commissioner of Cachar. Jay Vikas, District Commissioner of Udalguri, has been transferred to Hailakandi, while Srishti Singh, District Commissioner of Majuli, has been appointed District Commissioner of Morigaon.

Parikshit Thoudam, Joint Secretary in the Finance Department, has been posted as District Commissioner of South Salmara-Mankachar. ACS officer Sanjoy Dutta has been appointed District Commissioner of Hojai, while Ratul Chandra Pathak has been posted as District Commissioner of Majuli.

Anamika Tewari, District Commissioner of Morigaon, has been transferred as Additional Secretary to the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department. Nabadeep Pathak has been appointed District Commissioner of Barpeta, while Pulak Patgiri has been posted as District Commissioner of Udalguri.

Karabi Saikia Karan, Chief Executive Officer of Darrang Zilla Parishad, has been appointed District Commissioner of Biswanath. Lakhinandan Saharia, District Commissioner of Biswanath, has been transferred as District Commissioner of Bongaigaon, and Gakul Chandra Brahma has been posted as District Commissioner of Chirang.

The reshuffle also includes changes in the state secretariat. P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy has been given additional charge of the Welfare of Minorities and Development Department, while Aditya Vikram Yadav has been assigned additional responsibility as Director of Training at the Assam Administrative Staff College. Masanda Magdalin Pertin has been transferred from the Home and Political Department to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat as Additional Secretary.

The transfers are stated to have been made in the interest of public service and take immediate effect.