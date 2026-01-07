'Major conspiracy underway': Himanta Biswa Sarma flags fundamentalist activity ahead of polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that fundamentalist organisations are attempting to destabilise the state ahead of the upcoming elections, raising questions about their potential political affiliations.

Speaking to reporters on January 7, Sarma disclosed that he had discussed the security situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah following what he described as a sudden surge in religious extremist activity after years of relative calm.

"A major conspiracy is underway in Assam," Sarma stated, pointing to the detention of several individuals who allegedly crossed into the state from Bangladesh, where violence against Hindu minorities has escalated in recent months.

The chief minister emphasised that Assam had experienced peace throughout the past four and a half years, making the recent developments particularly concerning. His remarks suggest authorities suspect coordinated efforts to disrupt communal harmony during the politically sensitive pre-election period.

"Until the elections, we must remain vigilant, and everyone must maintain unity and harmony," Sarma told journalists, though he stopped short of providing specific evidence linking the alleged conspiracy to any particular political party.

The timing of these allegations has raised eyebrows in political circles, with the Congress party likely to face scrutiny over the chief minister's veiled accusations. Sarma's comments come as Assam prepares for crucial electoral contests that could reshape the state's political landscape.