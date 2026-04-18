Major crackdown in Assam: Illegal diversion of Army liquor foiled near Misamari

A major liquor smuggling racket involving supplies meant exclusively for Army personnel was busted in Assam following a joint operation near Misamari railway station. Around 150 cases of liquor, originally intended for sale through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets, were seized while being illegally moved out of the depot premises.

The operation was carried out by Assam Police, the Tezpur-based Gajraj Intelligence Unit, and local Army authorities based on specific intelligence inputs. Officials intercepted the consignment during an attempted diversion into unauthorized channels, exposing a well-organized smuggling network.

Authorities stated that such actions compromise the integrity of military supply chains and violate regulations governing CSD goods, which are subsidized for defence personnel. An FIR has been registered at Misamari Police Station, and further investigation is underway to identify all those involved in the racket.

The successful seizure highlights strong inter-agency coordination and continued vigilance by security forces to curb illegal activities in the region.