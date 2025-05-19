The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, successfully apprehended two public officials in a meticulously planned operation. The incident took place in Barkhetri, Nalbari district, where Tapan Singh, the driver of the Circle Officer, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The bribe was allegedly part of a larger sum of Rs 24,000 demanded in collaboration with Lokesh Naiding, the Land Records Assistant (Lot Mandal), to incorporate a name into the Jamabandi record, a critical land ownership document. Both individuals were immediately arrested after the operation.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption acted swiftly upon receiving credible information. A trap was set to catch the accused in the act of accepting the bribe. The operation was executed with precision, ensuring that evidence was secured and the money was recovered in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following the arrests, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This Act provides stringent penalties for public servants found guilty of corrupt practices. The tainted money has been seized, adding weight to the evidence against the accused.

This operation states the government’s commitment to eradicating corruption in public offices. By targeting individuals involved in unethical practices, such actions aim to restore public confidence in administrative systems and ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption has urged the public to come forward with information about corrupt practices without fear, assuring anonymity and swift action against offenders.