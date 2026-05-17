Major Dr Dwipannita Kalita: The army doctor who became Assam’s first female paratrooper

In a remarkable story of courage, perseverance, and determination, Major Dr Dwipannita Kalita has carved her name in history as Assam’s first female paratrooper. A distinguished medical officer in the Indian Army, she has shattered conventional barriers and emerged as an inspiring symbol of what dedication and resilience can achieve.

Born and raised in Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district, Major Kalita comes from a humble background. Her journey from a small town in Assam to the elite ranks of the Indian Army is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence.

She completed her schooling at Devendra Green Grove English School and later graduated with distinction from Darrang College. Driven by her ambition to pursue medicine, she became the first girl from her district to go abroad for higher education. She earned her MBBS degree in Manila, Philippines, marking the beginning of an extraordinary professional journey.

After returning to India, Dr Kalita completed her medical internship at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi in 2015. She subsequently worked as a civilian doctor in several hospitals in Delhi, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Her experience in Emergency Medicine and Obstetrics and Gynaecology honed her expertise in trauma care and critical decision-making.

In 2019, she married Dr Charang Mate, an officer in the Army Medical Corps. However, marriage did not deter her ambitions. In 2020, she competed against more than 100 candidates from across the country and was selected for commissioning into the Army Medical Corps as a Captain.

Entering active military service as a married woman in her thirties, Major Kalita challenged long-standing stereotypes about age, gender, and marital status. Her determination reached a historic milestone in 2023, when, at the age of 34, she volunteered for the grueling paratrooper and airborne training at Agra.

Successfully completing the demanding course, she earned the coveted Paratrooper Badge and the elite Maroon Beret—symbols of exceptional endurance, discipline, and courage. With this achievement, she became the first woman from Assam to qualify as a paratrooper.

In January 2025, she was promoted to the rank of Major. Today, she serves in the highly specialized Parachute Medical Regiment, an elite unit trained to operate in combat zones and disaster-stricken areas. Members of this regiment can be airdropped into active conflict zones and emergency situations to provide life-saving medical assistance.

Major Kalita’s responsibilities include establishing field hospitals in challenging terrains, treating severe trauma injuries, and delivering emergency medical care under extreme conditions. Her work exemplifies the extraordinary demands placed on military medical professionals.

Her journey powerfully demonstrates that courage knows no age limit and that gender and marital status do not define a person’s potential.

In August 2025, Major Kalita received national recognition when she was featured on the cover of Femina India magazine’s Independence Day special edition. The issue celebrated ten trailblazing women officers of the Indian Army. She appeared alongside distinguished officers, including Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Her achievement has also been praised by Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, further cementing her status as a source of immense pride for the state and an inspiration to women across Northeast India.

Beyond her military duties, Major Kalita enjoys fitness, gardening, cooking, and listening to soft jazz music. She also cherishes spending time with her pet dogs, affectionately describing them as her personal stressbusters.

Her philosophy is captured in a powerful statement that reflects her life and achievements:

“You are not here to fit into the mould — you’re here to break out of it.”

From the quiet town of Dhekiajuli to earning the prestigious Maroon Beret, Major Dr. Dwipannita Kalita’s journey is one of extraordinary courage, discipline, and determination.

She is not only Assam’s first female paratrooper but also a shining example of what Indian women in uniform can accomplish when they refuse to accept limitations.