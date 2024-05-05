In a joint operation by the Golaghat and Sivasagar police, a massive consignment of heroin was intercepted while being transported from a neighbouring state. The seized narcotics weighed a staggering 585 grams, valued at a whopping Rs 3 crore in the illegal market.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted about the successful operation, the police teams acted on reliable intelligence inputs. Four individuals and two vehicles involved in the drug trafficking were apprehended during the operation.

"Well done @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs," the Chief Minister praised the efforts of the state police force in his tweet.

The incident highlights the ongoing crackdown against the drug menace in Assam, with authorities leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to disrupt the supply chain and bring the perpetrators to justice.