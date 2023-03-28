In a major crackdown against drug peddling, the Samaguri police conducted a successful raid in the Rangagara area of Samaguri. The operation, which was conducted based on a tip-off, led to the arrest of two drug peddlers and a woman along with a drug-laden container.

The police team raided a hotel named "Maa Lakshmi" on March 28 and managed to seize a total of Rs 11,000 in cash, along with 60 drug-laden containers and a large quantity of liquor bottles. The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Deepak Dutta and Babul Hussain, both of whom have a history of drug peddling. The woman arrested along with them is yet to be identified.

The police have intensified their investigation and are interrogating the arrested drug peddlers at Samaguri police station to gather more information about their illegal drug trade. The raid is part of the ongoing efforts of the police to clamp down on drug peddling and substance abuse in the state.

The Samaguri police have requested citizens to come forward and provide any information regarding drug peddling in the area. The police have also assured that the identities of the informants will be kept confidential.

This raid comes in the wake of several successful operations conducted by the police in the state against drug peddling. The police have been conducting regular drives to curb the illegal drug trade in the state and have arrested several people in recent months.

Earlier on February 26, In two separate operations, the Cantral Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Nagaon Police seized large quantities of narcotics and Yaba tablets. Acting on specific information, the CGPD SOG and a team from Chandmari police station carried out raids in various parts of Guwahati and apprehended three individuals, two males and a female, on charges of peddling illicit substances. The accused have been identified as Bikash Das, Mizanur Rahman Khan, and Annie George, and 102.45 grams of heroin in ten packets, 21 containers, and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.

In a separate operation supervised by Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhruba Bora and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mrinmoy Das, the Nagaon Police seized a large quantity of Yaba tablets and cash from two Manipuri individuals. The Officer in-Charge (OC) of Samaguri police station and his team intercepted the accused and their Swift vehicle at Rangagora under Samaguri police station based on information received by the police. The two individuals, Arish Khan and Sonis Khan, residents of Yairipok in Imphal East district of Manipur, were taken into custody along with the vehicle. The police recovered more than 1 lakh Yaba tablets and ₹12,000 in cash from their possession, estimated to be worth close to ₹5 crores.