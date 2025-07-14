Major drug bust in Mankachar: Rs 10 crore worth of YABA tablets seized, one arrest

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, South Salmara Mankachar Police on Monday seized 50,000 YABA tablets—worth up to Rs 10 crore in the illicit market—during a pre-dawn naka checking operation at Sonapur, near the Bangladesh border.

One person, identified as Ashique Babu (26) of Kuchnimara, was arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a night super bus (AS-01 TC-0375) travelling from ISBT Guwahati to Mankachar. A search led to the recovery of five black plastic wraps containing 5.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets from the accused’s backpack.



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Police believe the consignment originated from Manipur and was meant for distribution across Mankachar, parts of Meghalaya, and possibly for smuggling into Bangladesh.

An FIR has been registered under Mankachar PS GDE No. 26 dated 14.07.2025. Authorities are probing the larger network behind the trafficking, tracing both supply and distribution links.

This successful operation, led by Inspector Dipak Bargayari and his team under the supervision of the Additional SP, reaffirms the district police’s strong stance against narcotics.