Major drug bust in South Salmara-Mankachar, two held with 896 Yaba tablets

In a significant crackdown on the illegal narcotics trade, South Salmara-Mankachar police on December 22 apprehended two persons with 896 suspected Yaba tablets in the Rangapani area under Mankachar Police Station.

Police sources said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of prohibited psychotropic substances. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a special police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Probationary), along with SI Simanta Roy and other personnel, rushed to the area and conducted a targeted interception and search operation.

During the raid, two suspects were detained and identified as Shahinur Islam, son of Abdul SK, and Nil Chand, son of the late Amjad Ali, both residents of Jordanga Part–II, Kuchnimara, under Mankachar police station. A thorough search, conducted in accordance with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, led to the recovery of 896 Yaba tablets concealed in their possession.

The contraband was seized on the spot following due legal procedures. Yaba, a highly addictive drug composed of methamphetamine and caffeine, poses a serious threat to public health and is a major concern for law enforcement agencies in border districts.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway. Police said efforts are being made to trace both the source of the seized tablets and the intended destination, with a focus on uncovering the forward and backward linkages of the accused.