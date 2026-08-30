Major drug haul busted in Guwahati's Basistha; two peddlers arrested

Acting on specific intelligence, an EGPD team from Basistha Police Station busted a major drug haul in Guwahati and arrested two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Pradip Paul (44) and Janki Devi (25), both residents of Natun Bazaar.

Police seized 88 grams of heroin packed in seven soap boxes along with 2,490 Nitro-10 tablets weighing approximately 1.9 kg during the operation.

The arrested duo and the seized substances have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings and investigation.