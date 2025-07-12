Major drug haul in Assam's Khatkhati; 10.9 kg Opium seized, two arrested

The Khatkhati Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district seized 10.937 kilograms of opium and ₹1.10 lakh in cash during a routine naka checking. The contraband was recovered from a white Toyota Fortuner (registration number CH 04 L 0888) at Khatkhati near the Assam-Nagaland border.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals — Daljit Singh and Harjit Singh, both residents of Punjab — who were reportedly transporting the narcotics through the inter-state corridor. The seizure has once again highlighted the growing involvement of well-organized drug networks using the Northeast as a transit zone for narcotics smuggling.

Police officials revealed that the opium was carefully packed and hidden inside the vehicle, indicating a high level of planning and concealment tactics. Preliminary investigations suggest that the opium originated from a northeastern state and was intended for distribution in Punjab.

The crackdown forms part of the Assam Police's intensified anti-narcotics campaign, especially at strategic border checkpoints, which have become hotspots for trafficking activities. Over the past few months, law enforcement agencies have ramped up vigilance and interdiction efforts across vulnerable routes.